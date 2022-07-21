Good News: Hendricks County Fair

Dave set up his Good News banner at the fair, which is underway through July 23.

DANVILLE, Ind. — County fairs are back, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited one this week in his search for your positive, uplifting stories.

Dave set up his Good News banner at the Hendricks County Fair, which is underway through July 23.

His first visitor was Otis and his owner Ellie, a 4H member who showed the steer this year. Otis greeted Dave with a sneeze.

Becca showed up next with her show animals, Winter and Jenny. She said she likes the fair because everyone is willing to help.

"No matter what, if you ever have an issue with an animal, if the one person you ask doesn't know, they'll find someone who does," she said.

Brielle and her one of her 100 rabbits stopped by for a quick chat with us.

"Once you get, like, to 30, you don't really notice that there's 100," she said, laughing.

