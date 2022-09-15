Tell Us Your Good News: Happy Days Pancake House

Dave Calabro visited a south side restaurant this week, seeking positive and uplifting stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro stopped by Happy Days, a south side pancake restaurant, looking for positive and uplifting stories.

"I'm going to ask you for some good news," he told one visitor. "And why you're at a restaurant dressed as Hulk Hogan."

"I go all around," he said. "I gotta get dressed up, pass out do-rags for all my little Hulkamanias."

We also heard great news from a diner who recently experienced a big health concern.

"I survived a major heart attack," he said.

"Like, just a week ago," Dave interjected.

"Right. The doctor said you don't usually have any symptoms, you just kind of fall over dead. I'm lucky to be here," he said.

Another man was celebrating his longevity.

"Next month I'll be 75," he said. "Three quarters of a century."