Good News: Good Morning Mama's in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited the breakfast crowd this week at Good Morning Mama’s in Broad Ripple.
Besides perhaps a western omelet, Dave was looking for your positive, uplifting stories.
Employee Kendra was happy to share.
“The good news is that we’re still open,” she said. “Everything around the place, the pictures and the colors and everything, it just brings positive vibes.”
Another employee needed few words to sum up her good news.
“I have full-time work, family is healthy,” she said.
The diners Dave met also wanted to share some upbeat thoughts.
“Oh, I had a great walk this morning," said one customer. "I grew up about four blocks down Winthrop Avenue and I just went for a walk before my breakfast here.”
You can see more of Dave's Broad Ripple stop in the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.