Good News

Good News: Garfield Park pool

Dave found people of all ages beating the heat at a city swimming pool.

INDIANAPOLIS — Would it surprise you very much to learn that Dave Calabro’s search for your good news this week took him to a local swimming pool?

It was 91 degrees when Dave stopped at the Garfield Park pool, and he found people of all ages seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.

“It’s too hot!,” said one swimmer, no doubt speaking for everyone around her.

Another young visitor summed things up quite succinctly.

“It’s good that we’re out of school, having fun, enjoying our summer out here with our friends,” he said.

Check out all of the visit to Garfield Park in the media player above, and see some archived good news stories in the links below.

Looking for more information about places where you and your family can cool off? Here's a list of city splash pads and pools.

