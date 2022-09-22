Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St.
We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and read."
Dave also spoke with 9-year-old twin sisters, one of whom said she was excited about an Indianapolis Colts player visiting her school this week.
"I was excited to be here because I used to cheer for the Colts," she said. "When I was at a game one time, they lost. That's why I quit cheering for them, because they lost."
RELATED: Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez reads to and shares heritage with students at IPS elementary school
"You gave up on them already?" Dave asked.
"Yes," she said.
We also met a young student who is already gaining computer programming language skills.
"Are you learning how to code?" Dave asked.
"Yes," she said, with a smile and a nod.
"I don't even know what code is!" Dave replied.
You can see all of Dave's Ernie Pyle School visit in the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.