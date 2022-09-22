Good News: Ernie Pyle Elementary School

Dave Calabro visited an IPS school this week, seeking your positive, uplifting stories.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his search for your positive and uplifting stories to Ernie Pyle Elementary, an IPS K-6 school at 3351 W. 18th St.

We met Penny, a student who said she likes her school because it "helps people teach and learn and read."

Dave also spoke with 9-year-old twin sisters, one of whom said she was excited about an Indianapolis Colts player visiting her school this week.

"I was excited to be here because I used to cheer for the Colts," she said. "When I was at a game one time, they lost. That's why I quit cheering for them, because they lost."

"You gave up on them already?" Dave asked.

"Yes," she said.

We also met a young student who is already gaining computer programming language skills.

"Are you learning how to code?" Dave asked.

"Yes," she said, with a smile and a nod.

"I don't even know what code is!" Dave replied.