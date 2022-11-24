Good News: Drumstick Dash

The event, in its 20th year, is a fundraiser for the programs of Wheeler Mission.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash celebrated its 20th year on Thanksgiving Day in Broad Ripple.

People had the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course.

All of the proceeds help the mission serve those experiencing homelessness.

The event was a great place for 13Sports director Dave Calabro to scout out this week's installment of Good News. He asked several participants to share why they're giving back on Thanksgiving and what they're thankful for.