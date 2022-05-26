Good News: Dawson's on Main

Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and Dave Calabro took his search for your positive stories to a great local restaurant.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway is the place to be in the month of May, and 13Sports director Dave Calabro knows that better than most.

Dave took a break from his responsibilities at the track this week to visit Dawson's on Main, a popular dining destination in Speedway since 2006. It was a great place to resume our weekly tradition of sharing your positive, uplifting stories.

Dawson's staffers Delaney and Brooklyn said their good news was that it's May! Dave asked both of them about their menu's most popular item.

"The tenderloin," Delaney said. "It's probably our staple. It's probably been voted Best Tenderloin in Indiana a couple of times... it's an Indiana thing."

Dave also ran into Ariel, Russ and and baby Amelia.

"She's the good news," said Ariel, referring to their baby. "I'm from Indiana and we live in New York now, and we brought her here to see the track for the first time."

Amelia's shirt carried a message that was in keeping with one of Speedway's many traditions: "I'm here for the milk."

Dave couldn't resist the chance to ask who people are picking to win the 106th Indianapolis 500.

"You know, I'd like to see Felix (Rosenquist) win," said one passerby. "The McLaren guys are fast."

"(Rinus) VeeKay," said another. "I'm a Tony Kanaan guy," her husband added. "But I would like Helio to win five."