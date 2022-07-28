x
Good News: Dave visits Colts Camp

Young Indianapolis Colts fans had plenty of good news at training camp as summer winds down and football season nears.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts Camp is underway at Grand Park in Westfield and Dave Calabro found some fans who wanted to share their good news!

Young fans took a break from the fan activities at camp to talk about their summers and their hopes for a Colts Super Bowl season. A few even showed off some of their dance moves.

Of course, none of the kids were too excited about the school year that's just around the corner.

See more of Dave's visit to Colts Camp in the video player above and find previous trips to find some good news in the links below.

