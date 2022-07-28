Good News: Dave visits Colts Camp

Young Indianapolis Colts fans had plenty of good news at training camp as summer winds down and football season nears.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts Camp is underway at Grand Park in Westfield and Dave Calabro found some fans who wanted to share their good news!

Young fans took a break from the fan activities at camp to talk about their summers and their hopes for a Colts Super Bowl season. A few even showed off some of their dance moves.

Of course, none of the kids were too excited about the school year that's just around the corner.