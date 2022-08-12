Good News: Dasher's Light Show

A drive-thru light display on the northeast side was Dave Calabro's destination this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree.

Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.

Dave asked one young visitor to share his thoughts about the lights.

"It was so cool that it just blew my mind," he said.

Another visitor said his favorite part of the show was the light tunnel.

Dave also ran into Bennett, who shared some good news about his basketball team, the St. Pius Panthers.

"We won against a team," he said. "We beat St. Malik's," in a game where Bennett hit a 3-pointer.

We also met a young family celebrating their toddler's birthday.

"Well, we went and saw Santa, came here to see the lights and now we're going to go do Build-A-Bear."

