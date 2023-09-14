Good News: Cream-Filled Donut Day!

Dave Calabro visited a popular bakery Thursday, looking for positive, uplifting stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro made stop at a local bakery on National Cream-Filled Donut Day, correctly assuming it was the right place to find smiling, positive people with good news to share.

Outside Long's Bakery on the near west side of Indianapolis, customer Izzy told Dave she wasn't aware of the day to pay tribute to the sweet treat, but she was upbeat for a different reason.

"I'm waiting for a job offer, I might be switching jobs and then this weekend, we're going to go to Michigan to see the Michigan game!" she said.

Allen, another customer, said he was making his first visit to the popular bakery.

"I've heard about it since I was a kid. I just like to support local businesses and I wanted to try it and my company wanted me to pick up some donuts, so I said, 'Why not Long's?'" he said.

And yet another customer said she's just grateful for the day.

"I woke up this morning, and that's always a positive," she said.