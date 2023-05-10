Good News: Coats for Kids

Now more than ever, WTHR's Coats for Kids needs your help!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The generosity of Hoosiers means good news for families in central Indiana again this year.

Dave Calabro visited a warehouse in Whitestown this week, where more than 2,000 donated coats are being processed for this year's Coats for Kids campaign!

The need is great, and the goal is to collect at least 2,000 more. You can help by bringing a new or gently used kids' coats, sized infant to teen, to any Classic Cleaners location.

The annual Coats for Kids coat drive helps the Salvation Army keep children across central Indiana warm.

Click here to find your nearest Classic Cleaners location.

Last year, thousands of coats were distributed to Hoosier families at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Registration

This program is for children ages 0-17 (18 if your child is still in school). Your child must be present in order to receive a coat.

This event requires pre-registration and registration for this year is full.

Coats for Kids is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion at 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are still needed for Coats for Kids.

This is a great opportunity for corporate groups, churches and service clubs to give back before the busy holiday season.

Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org/Volunteer to get involved. You can also make a donation by clicking here.