Good News: Coats for Kids

We're expecting nearly 3,000 people for this year's event.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids distribution is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and this year marks the return of in-person shopping. 

Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army anticipates serving nearly 3,000 children up to age 17 at the annual event. 

Dave Calabro stopped by this week to speak with some of the people who said they were excited to volunteer for the worthy cause.

You can see Dave's visit in the media player, and check out some previous Good News stories in the links below.

