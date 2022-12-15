Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room at Indiana State Museum

We found lots of smiling faces and happy stories at an iconic venue preserving Indiana history.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room.

Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!

One family told Dave the tea room made them feel nostalgic.

"Yeah, this brings back a lot of memories," they said. "We've had lots of family dinners and we had my bridesmaid luncheon before we got married. My dad refinished all the chairs when they reopened the tea room."

"What a memory that is for you guys," Dave replied.

Dave asked Kathy about the festive hats she and her group were wearing.

"They're kind of fun. We're all exchanging gifts today and I kind of thought of a hat," she said.

She told Dave she has many memories of the tea room.

"The treasure box, soup and the pecan ball," Kathy said.

The L.S. Ayres Tea Room at the Indiana State Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday through Jan. 1, plus other select dates in December. You can find out more by clicking here.