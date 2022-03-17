Good News: A lesson in positivity from Kaiden Schaf

A positive attitude will take you a long way in life.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — It had the feel of any other basketball game, but on this night, the players were sitting down.

The RHI Racers, a wheelchair basketball team, are getting ready for the national tournament.

Shelbyville 8th grader Kaiden Schaf was ready to warm up against some of his teachers.

“They talked a lot of trash,” Kaiden said with a laugh.

Kaiden and his teammates decided to show the students that, on the court, everyone is the same.

Kaiden has some serious game. His parents watched with joy.

“He talks about it all the time,” his dad, Travis Schaf, said. “It’s something he goes out, when we go to the basketball tournaments, it’s not just hanging out with his team. He’s hanging out with kids from other teams. They all gather during breaks, talk with one another, Snapchat with one another. It’s really neat. He’s met a lot of people through this."

I even jumped in to experience it firsthand, and it quickly makes you appreciate people who are in wheelchairs. Kaiden has opened a lot of people’s eyes.

"It’s really exciting for him and helps him focus on school and want to do better when people come out and support him from his local community," said Misty Schaf, Kaiden's mom. "We’re just really excited for him and excited for his teammates to be able to showcase what they can do and show his classmates how he’s normal and like everybody else."

On this night, the teacher struggled. It was Kaiden and his teammates doing all the schooling on the basketball court.

“It’s a little bit different than able-bodied kids, but it’s not that bad,” Kaiden said of using a wheelchair.

We can all use a lesson in positivity from Kaden.

“Ever since he’s been in school, he’s been, you know, you go out everywhere and everybody knows him," Misty said. "It’s nice to be from a small community when we’re out and about. We travel a lot, obviously, go to different states for basketball, and we’re always glad to be home."