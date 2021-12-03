Good news: Dave visits Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — It's always best to look on the bright side, especially when you've got a lot on your mind.
Dave Calabro took his search for good news to Plainfield Thursday, where he found no shortage of positive stories.
From celebrating a mild March day and the opportunity to visit with others outside, to excitement over the return of some previously-canceled events, such as a 5K run, he saw many happy faces.
We asked one woman, who smiled as she told us she had recovered from a heart attack during the pandemic, how she maintains such a positive attitude.
"You have to," she said. "I mean, you can't let it get you down. If you let it get you down, it wins."
