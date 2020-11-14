Marian EcoLab offers nature, wildlife in the middle of Indianapolis

Find peace and tranquility by visiting the Marian University EcoLab in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the cold weather settles in, the need for fresh air and nature remains the same. While there are many state parks and nature preserves in central Indiana, there is another hidden gem that you've likely never heard of: the Nina Mason Pulliam EcoLab at Marian University. I stopped by for a visit back in August.

Right on the campus of Marian University, there is a quiet and secluded area of tranquility. Stephanie Schuck is the outdoor education and restoration coordinator at the EcoLab.

"I think if one thing: We've all learned, or at least most of us have learned, that having these outdoor spaces is extremely important during this time. I've had a lot of students down here with labs and things like that, where they can just take a walk and learn about the EcoLab and learn about Indiana habitat," Schuck said. "That's the other thing, too, is we have several different types of habitats that you would find in Indiana."

Back in the early 1900s, the property was just a pasture. Master landscape artist, Jens Jensen — an immigrant from Denmark — designed these grounds. According to Schuck, Jensen fell in love with the American landscape.

"He has been called the prophet of the prairie. We also have his plans, so they are over a hundred years old. We have a lot of the species that he incorporated, the designs, the maps — where he did that because he felt it was really important for it to have access...to nature in urban spaces, because it was good for you, right?" Schuck said. "It was mentally and physically good for you and he was saying this over 100 years ago, and I feel like we need it even more today."

Crooked Creek runs through the EcoLab, providing a home to many different types of wildlife.

"We have a great little corridor for wetland wildlife. In particular, beavers. So, we have a colony of beaver that live on the pond, and they have for years and years and years. We've had beavers for a very long time," Schuck said. "They are able to move back and forth, and they use the EcoLab a lot and they're a keystone species in wetlands. So what that means is if you were to take them out of that environment, it would significantly change it. So they help to build and maintain these wetland ecosystems, which are highly diverse ecosystems."

It's hard to believe that this incredible EcoLab is right in the middle of Indianapolis.

"I'm really passionate about environmental education and just getting people out and using nature to teach. You can use nature to teach anything. You can use it to teach art, math, of course science," Schuck said. "Think about all the poets, that have been inspired by nature, artists, inspired by nature, so you can bring people out and use nature to teach anything that you want."

Anyone can visit the EcoLab. It’s open to the public from dawn to dusk. There is a bird walk event on Wednesday, Nov. 18. For other programs at the EcoLab, click here.