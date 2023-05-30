'Goes above and beyond' | Greenwood teacher's recognition includes free pizza for year

Mariah VanDenburgh was nominated by her fourth-grade students at Greenwood Christian Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Mariah VanDenburgh has an unexpected dinner option for the next year or so.

She just won a lot of food from Lou Malnati's.

"This gift basket includes free pizza for a year, which really pales in comparison to all the kind words these kids said about you," an announcer said at a school ceremony. "So I'd like to congratulate Miss VanDenburgh!"

The pizzeria's contest celebrates top-notch educators during Teacher Appreciation Week.

VanDenburgh teaches fourth grade at Greenwood Christian Academy. Kids say she goes above and beyond to make school fun for students, hosting class elections, talent shows and friendly competitions to help kids learn.

The prize includes a pizza party for VanDenbergh's class and pizza coupons for students.

Educators at four other schools got a gift basket and free pizza coupons for their students, including:

Amy Chudyk, Pleasant Grove Elementary, Center Grove Community School Corporation

Kenneth Dollaske, Noblesville High School, Noblesville Schools

Lance Garvin, Pike High School, MSD of Pike Township

Jeanine Ritter, St. Pius X Catholic School, Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis