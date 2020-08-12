City of Carmel says GOAT Tavern must close daily at 2 p.m.

The City of Carmel says the GOAT Tavern must close daily at 2 p.m. or apply for an additional variance or a zoning change to stay open longer.

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel says they will begin enforcing the variance currently in place for the GOAT Tavern, which states they must close their business at 2 p.m. each day.

City officials say the previous owners of the property served breakfast and lunch for which the variance was issued in 2007. The variance runs with the land allowing future owners the same variance.

Carmel City officials say they missed the fact that the variance included hours of operation that ended each day at 2 p.m. and the GOAT Tavern was inadvertently allowed to operate with a closing time of 3 a.m.

Under the current variance and the state issued alcohol permit, the GOAT Tavern will be allowed to serve alcohol under their permit for breakfast and lunch, but must close at 2 p.m.

City officials says they have met with the owners on several occasions, but problems have persisted.

"Continued complaints from neighbors and businesses about how the venue was operating made it clear that the current variance had to be enforced," city officials said in a release. "Until now, it was hoped that operations at the GOAT could continue while the request for a change in zoning went through the proper process but based on the continued and numerous complaints and the number of police calls, that is no longer possible."