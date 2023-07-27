'Goal of a lifetime' | Indianapolis physician recalls her 'Jeopardy!' appearance

Dr. Alicia Schaffer is on Thursday's show on Channel 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — A caregiver who works for Community Health Network is sharing about her "overwhelming but super cool" experience competing on a popular game show.

Dr. Alicia Schaffer appears on "Jeopardy!" in an episode that airs Thursday on Channel 13.

"I did pretty well," said the OB-GYN hospitalist at Community Hospital North, referring to the appearance as her "goal of a lifetime."

"I’ve been watching 'Jeopardy!' since I was a little kid with my parents," said Schaffer, a mother of two.

Schaffer auditioned for the show more than two years ago, responding to questions online. She was told last year that she had been placed in a pool of those who might be picked to appear on the program, then participated in an all-day process with no promise of actually being chosen.

It was "nerve-racking," she recalled. "There are hair and make up people. It was overwhelming, but super cool."

She compared the long day of auditioning to the 12-hour shifts she works at the hospital.

Shaffer calls herself "a foodie" and said she thought she would do well in culinary topics if they came up during her show.