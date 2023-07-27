'Goal of a lifetime' | Indianapolis physician recalls her 'Jeopardy!' appearance

INDIANAPOLIS — A caregiver who works for Community Health Network is sharing about her "overwhelming but super cool" experience competing on a popular game show.
Dr. Alicia Schaffer appears on "Jeopardy!" in an episode that airs Thursday on Channel 13.
"I did pretty well," said the OB-GYN hospitalist at Community Hospital North, referring to the appearance as her "goal of a lifetime."
"I’ve been watching 'Jeopardy!' since I was a little kid with my parents," said Schaffer, a mother of two.
Schaffer auditioned for the show more than two years ago, responding to questions online. She was told last year that she had been placed in a pool of those who might be picked to appear on the program, then participated in an all-day process with no promise of actually being chosen.
It was "nerve-racking," she recalled. "There are hair and make up people. It was overwhelming, but super cool."
She compared the long day of auditioning to the 12-hour shifts she works at the hospital.
Shaffer calls herself "a foodie" and said she thought she would do well in culinary topics if they came up during her show.
She said she couldn't talk about the outcome of her appearance, but you can see how it all unfolded at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Channel 13.