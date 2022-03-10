Global fashion retailer SHEIN to open distribution center in Whitestown with 850 new jobs

The announcement coincides with a new partnership with the Center for Education and Research in Retail at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Global fashion retailer SHEIN will open a new distribution center in Whitestown, Indiana, with plans to hire over 800 workers.

"The partnership with Kelley was a natural fit for us. Like SHEIN, the Kelley School is a global institution, and it has remarkable centers of excellence in retailing and marketing, as well as top programs in operations and business analytics," Mark Aitken, vice president of U.S. Public Affairs at SHEIN, said in a statement.

The distribution center will serve as SHEIN's main hub in the Midwest, and the company plans to hire roughly 850 Hoosier workers there by the end of 2022.

A professor of business economics at Kelley IUPUI will conduct a research study into the economic impact of the facility on central Indiana.