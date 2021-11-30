Glick Philanthropies acquires 7 affordable housing properties in Indiana

The seven new properties are located in New Albany, Bedford, Shelbyville, Bloomington, Lebanon and Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Glick Housing Foundation announced Tuesday it had acquired seven affordable housing properties in Indiana.

The foundation now owns 42 not-for-profit affordable housing properties. They combine for nearly 7,000 units, 3,700 of which are in Indiana. The seven new properties will provide around 1,100 units.

The Glick Housing Foundation believes expansion and preservation of affordable housing is critical, saying Hoosiers in need are left with too few available and affordable rental homes.

"Safe and stable housing is the bedrock of strong communities," said David Barrett, president and CEO of the Glick Family Foundation. "As housing prices continue to rise, it is more important than ever that we strive to provide quality, affordable housing for individuals and families."

Glick Philanthropies is committing additional funds to ensure the properties stay well-maintained.

"Glick's excellent reputation for property management and resident support made the company a clear choice for this acquisition," said Dwayne Shaw, executive director of Community Reinvestment Foundation. "We were pleased to work with a fellow nonprofit organization focused on affordable housing and headquartered in Indiana for this sale."

A service coordinator will be present at each property will be a service coordinator. The coordinator will help residents navigate community services and build bridges to self-sufficiency.