Gleaners, Corteva Agriscience team up for mobile food pantry

People can pick up food at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank and Corteva Agriscience are partnering to hold a mobile food distribution on Friday, Feb. 12.

People can pick up food at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The event is first-come, first-served and will include a free, pre-filled box of grocery items, including meat, produce and dry goods.

People are asked to enter the State Fairgrounds through Gate 6 on Fall Creek Parkway. The event will be contact-free, and boxes will be placed in the vehicles' trunks.

Gleaners estimates approximately 1,000 families will be served at Friday's distribution.

Gleaners is asking the community to show their love and support by buying a meal for others at gleaners.org or texting GIVE to 317-593-2400. Gleaners provides up to five meals to those in need for every $1 donated.