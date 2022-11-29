Giving Tuesday: Riley Children's Foundation gets gift

WTHR and TEGNA are proud to support Riley Hospital for Children and the Riley Children's Foundation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday is Giving Tuesday, a day to support organizations in need after you've finished your holiday shopping.

On Tuesday, 13Sports director Dave Calabro presented a check for $10,000 from the TEGNA Foundation and WTHR for all Riley does in our communities.

You can support them, too. Here's more information provided by the organization:

Riley Children’s Foundation is committed to improving the health and well-being of children through philanthropic leadership in support of Riley Children's and its research programs.

Your gift in any amount makes a difference not only for children who come to Riley Children's for world-class treatment but for families everywhere who benefit from one of the top pediatric research programs in the United States.

Your monetary gifts helps fund:

Pediatric research

Educational opportunities for physicians and medical students

Advanced, family-friendly facilities and life-sustaining technology for children

Life-changing summer adventures for children with disabilities at Camp Riley

Social work, including emergency financial support for families