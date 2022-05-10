Could you pull a 6,000-pound truck? This organization hopes you will for a good cause

Since 1986, organizers say Give Kids The World has hosted more than 180,000 families from around the world, including more than 4,000 Hoosier families.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you and your friends have what it takes to pull a 6,000-pound moving truck, there's a nonprofit looking for your support.

Wheaton World Wide Moving/Bekins Van Lines is hosting a truck pull on Thursday, Oct. 6 to raise money for Give Kids The World, a nonprofit resort in central Florida that hosts children with critical illnesses and their families for a free, weeklong vacation.

Since 1986, organizers say Give Kids The World has hosted more than 180,000 families from around the world, including more than 4,000 Hoosier families.

That includes the Ginther family from Noblesville.

"When Hannah needed a new heart," said Hannah's father, Kevin, "she talked about wanting to go to Give Kids The World and be treated like a princess."

Hannah told 13News her favorite part of the weeklong experience was eating ice cream for breakfast.

"We just had a week of no stress and being able to reconnect as a family," said Kevin.

Thursday's truck pull is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 8010 Castleton Road in Indianapolis.

Teams of 10 will be challenged to pull the 6,000-pound truck by a rope. The fastest team to move it 100 feet will be named the Indy Truck Pull champion.