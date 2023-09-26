Girlfriend charged with assisting a criminal for allegedly helping murder suspect mistakenly released in Marion County

Kevin Mason, 28, was mistakenly released from custody two days after he was arrested.

INDIANAPOLIS — The girlfriend of a mistakenly released murder suspect from the Community Justice Campus in Marion County is now being charged with assisting a criminal.

Desiree Oliver is accused of providing transportation to 28-year-old Kevin Mason in an attempt to keep him from being caught.

Mason was mistakenly released two days after he was arrested. The sheriff's office was tight-lipped about it until about a week after he was accidently set free on Sept. 13.

The sheriff's office believes Mason left the city the day of that release.

Police said Mason was arrested on Sept. 11 in the 3100 block of North College Avenue for three warrants out of Minnesota for a 2021 shooting, a parole violation and a firearms possession.

An internal investigation is underway at the MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. An investigation found one of the inmate records clerks saw three holds from Minnesota and cleared two of them as she thought she was clearing duplicate bookings for Mason. According to the MCSO, authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on the final warrant, not realizing Marion County had cleared the other two. The original records clerk and two others were supposed to review all the booking information and did not catch the error. As such, Mason was released.

Two MCSO employees were fired following the investigation.

The sheriff's office said it did not report Mason's accidental release for six days because they were using it "as a tactical advantage" in the hopes of catching him and not driving him into hiding. Police believe Mason has been getting help since his accidental release on Sept. 13. Mason has ties to Indianapolis, and police believe he has been in Indianapolis since the 2021 killing.

After his release, police said Mason's girlfriend, Oliver, picked him up. They said Oliver later purchased a new cellphone and took her car in for an oil change and tire repair.

The sheriff's office said a $10,000 reward would be offered for information leading to Mason's capture.

Mason is charged with second-degree murder for a shooting in June 2021 in the parking lot of the Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That shooting killed Dontevius Ahmad Catchings, the Minneapolis Police Department previously said.

Mason was believed to have possibly fled to Florida, but authorities later learned he had been living in Indianapolis for two years.