Girl Scouts to host third annual S’mores on the Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National S’mores Day, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will host its third annual S’mores on the Circle.
The event will be Friday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.
Local chefs will create gourmet s’mores that will be sold as a fundraiser for $5 each [cash only] to benefit the Girl Scouts. Money from the fundraiser will go towards financial assistance for Girl Scouts who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
The chefs have been challenged to showcase their creative flair in what a s’more means to them.
