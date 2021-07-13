Girl Scouts hosting Cocktails @ Camp fundraising event for adults

It will include Girl Scout Cookie and cocktail pairings, craft beer, locally sourced food, themed activities, hands-on adventures and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is hosting a fundraising event called Cocktails @ Camp.

The event, for those 21 and older, will be an evening of summer camp for adults. It will include Girl Scout Cookie and cocktail pairings, craft beer, locally sourced food, themed activities, hands-on adventures and more. WTHR is a sponsor for the event.

The camp will be held at the Leadership & Learning Center at Camp Dellwood, 7201 Girl Scout Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214.

A limited number of individual tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

Cocktails @ Camp schedule:

Thursday, July 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Gates open and activities begin

6:15 p.m. Remarks by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and honoree recognition

6:30 p.m. Activities continue

8:00 p.m. Activities end

Just 10 days out from Cocktails @ Camp & tickets are still available! It'll be an exciting night of camp fun just for adults. Enjoy Girl Scout Cookie & beer pairings, local food, themed activities, hands-on adventures & more while supporting Girl Scouts. https://t.co/DN6IWPucy3 pic.twitter.com/06qPTTcwez — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana (@girlscoutsIN) July 5, 2021