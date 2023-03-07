Here's how first responders can get free lunch, Girl Scout cookies Friday

The nonprofit organization is recognizing all first responders during an event Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7201 Girl Scout Lane.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention, first responders: Here's how you can get a free lunch Friday on the west side of Indianapolis, courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

On March 10, the nonprofit organization will recognize all first responders with a free City Barbeque Lunch, Girl Scout cookies and Prairie Farms milk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is happening at the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana's Founders Lodge & Event Conference Center, located at 7201 Girl Scout Lane, near West 21st Street and North Girls School Road.

Throughout each Girl Scout cookie season, troops across central Indiana sell cookies for "Cookie for a Cause," a council-wide service project to support military members, health care providers, first responders and food pantries.