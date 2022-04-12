x
Girl Scouts deliver cookies to Indiana National Guard

The delivery was part of the Cookies for a Cause community effort.
Credit: Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana delivered more than 40,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies to the Indiana National Guard Headquarters at Stout Field Tuesday.

Prairie Farms provided milk for the occasion.

Service members from the Indiana National Guard, Army Reserve, Marine Corps Reserve, and Naval Reserve across central Indiana will pick up cookies from headquarters and take them back to their local armories.

The delivery was part of the Cookies for a Cause community effort. In all, the Girl Scouts will deliver more than 68,500 packages of cookies.

Last month, Girl Scouts thanked Indiana first responders by giving free cookies away at a drive-thru booth on Indy's west side.

