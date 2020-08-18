Girl Scouts announce French toast-inspired cookie coming in 2021

The countdown is on to the 2021 Girl Scout season and the organization is adding a new treat to its lineup.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts announced a new cookie to be added to their cookie lineup next year called Toast-yay!

The French toast-inspired cookie is dipped in icing and tastes like the beloved breakfast food.

The Toast-yay! cookies will join 11 other cookie options including:

Thin Mints

Samoas/Carmel deLites

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Trefoils/Shortbread

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Toffee-tastic

Girl Scouts S'mores (two options)

It's unclear if the Girl Scouts will return to in-person sales next season but if not, cookie fans can still order their favorite flavor online.