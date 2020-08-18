Girl Scouts announce French toast-inspired cookie coming in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to the 2021 Girl Scouts season is on.
On Tuesday, Girl Scouts announced a new cookie to be added to their cookie lineup next year called Toast-yay!
The French toast-inspired cookie is dipped in icing and tastes like the beloved breakfast food.
The Toast-yay! cookies will join 11 other cookie options including:
- Thin Mints
- Samoas/Carmel deLites
- Lemonades
- Lemon-Ups
- Trefoils/Shortbread
- Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
- Caramel Chocolate Chip
- Toffee-tastic
- Girl Scouts S'mores (two options)
It's unclear if the Girl Scouts will return to in-person sales next season but if not, cookie fans can still order their favorite flavor online.
"Girl Scouts will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision)," a press release about the new cookie said. "Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority."