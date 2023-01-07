Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana

Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.

In 2023, customers can purchase a $6 box of cookies for a direct donation to members of the military, healthcare providers, first responders and food pantries through "Cookies for a Cause." Last year, more than 68,000 packages of cookies were donated through the program, which was formerly called "Operation: Cookie Drop."

This year's cookie season in central Indiana will last through March 12.

Cookie lineup

The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana's 2023 cookie lineup includes the following cookie flavors:

Raspberry Rally: Thin, crispy cookies infused with raspberry flavor, dipped in chocolaty coating - this is a new flavor making its debut in 2023.

Adventurefuls: Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Thin Mints: Crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating. Made with natural oil of peppermint.

Samoas: Crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolaty coating.

Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling.

Trefoils: Delicate-tasting shortbread that is delightfully simple and satisfying.

Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with motivational messages.

Girl Scout S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursting with flavor.

Raspberry Rally cookies are only available through online orders. The cookies are also $6 per package, plus shipping, but they aren't available until Feb. 27 and only while supplies last.

How to purchase

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to them to find out how they are selling cookies this year.

If you don't know a Girl Scout but still want to purchase cookies, there are a few options.

From Feb. 17 to March 12, Girl Scouts will host cookie booths at supermarkets, financial institutions and other retailers. Click here and enter your ZIP code to learn where and when a cookie booth is coming near you.

Mall booth sales begin Feb. 3.

Starting Feb. 27, you can visit girlscoutsindiana.org/cookies and enter your ZIP code to find a local troop to support by placing a direct order online.