'Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 replica among cars on display at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday was a great night to visit the Indiana State Fair, which continues through Aug. 21.

This year, the fair is celebrating all things cars, recognizing the Hoosier State's deep, century-long connection to engines and horsepower.

On Friday, Chuck Lofton and Julia Moffitt found a replica of Ecto 1, the "Ghostbusters car" in the Harvest Pavillion.

Josh, of Circle City Ghostbusters, agreed with Chuck's assessment that it's one cool car.

"It is, and it was brought from the Volo Museum in Illinois, brought down for the state fair. Circle City Ghostbusters was called out to help promote that it's here, and while we're here, we're going to do some fun things."

Julia asked Josh about the group's fundraising plans this weekend.

"We're going to be out here tomorrow and Sunday, raising some money for the Indiana State Fair Foundation," he said.

The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of entertainment for the entire family. You'll enjoy all the usual agriculture education programs and youth events, as well as a wide array of fun attractions, food and much more.

The fair goes on through Aug. 21, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You'll find everything you need to know here.