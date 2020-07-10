Getting to know Indiana's 12-year-old dancing, piano-playing prodigy

Eli Castro, of Zionsville, is just 12 years old. He plays the piano as if he’s been playing professionally for decades.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — As Sheba Castro pointed her camera at her son, Eli, she asked, “Eli, what are you going to play?”

“I’m going to play, ‘What I’d Say' by Ray Charles,” Eli said.

Eli Castro, of Zionsville, is just 12 years old. He plays the piano as if he’s been playing professionally for decades.

“It feels like I’m in control. Like I have to know which notes I do next but without actually having any idea,” Eli said, who practices about 30 minutes to an hour each day. “I think I picked it up the more I practiced."

Sheba said he started out wanting to dance.

“Most kids dance, and they start getting shy, and he didn’t. And I was like, ‘He’s going to dance,'” Sheba said.

At 7 years old, Eli danced at events around Indianapolis, including an Indiana Pacers game.

When Jeanette Vawter became Eli's piano teacher, she knew he was special.

“I knew that I was going to enjoy him for a student because he’s so nice too,” Vawter said.

Vawter, who is 89 years young, has been teaching music for five decades. Since the pandemic started, she’s been teaching Eli through Zoom.

“See, I think in playing, you can get all the right notes and you can have all the right counting, but if you don’t have feeling, that’s what’s important. You have to make people feel the music,” Vawter said.

It’s a quality she said Eli has had all along and something he’ll carry with him forever.

“So now I think he kind of likes it a little bit more now,” Sheba said as she sat next to her son.