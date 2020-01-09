Getting a second opinion on pet X-rays — virtually

Pet Wellness Clinics has partnered with SignalPET in San Diego to offer advanced veterinary technology powered by artificial intelligence.

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wanted a second opinion for your dog or cat when visiting the vet but don’t want to drive all over town? Now, you can get your four-legged friend a virtual second opinion without leaving the vet’s office, and it’s free of charge.

“When we do radiographs, which is often, it's nice to have a second set of eyes,” said Dr. Kerry Peterson about Pet Wellness Clinics’ new X-ray procedure.

Pet Wellness Clinics has partnered with SignalPET in San Diego to offer advanced veterinary technology powered by artificial intelligence.

Pet Wellness Clinics is the first veterinary group in Indiana providing this technology to its furry patients.

“It’s a software that has 50 radiographic markers and is able to pick up abnormalities,” Dr. Peterson said. “Virtually, every single radiograph we take on this machine will be sent to that software and within 10 minutes, we get a report, and we're able to base our findings off of their findings. We sometimes miss things, so it's nice to have that back up set of eyes.”

We are proud to be the first veterinary group in Indiana to partner with SignalPET!



This advanced veterinary technology provides a “second set of eyes” for routine veterinary radiology screenings. Learn more here: https://t.co/BWmMN4i1cp — Pet Wellness Clinics (@pwclinics) August 18, 2020

The creators of the SignalPET technology said veterinarians benefit from increased confidence in assessing each radiograph. The technology automatically examines the entire pet, helping vets confirm nothing has been overlooked.

“What it is providing them is actually a second set of eyes on the radiographs,” said SignalPET co-founder and COO Mike Dolinka. “It’s confirmation, a complete review of what actually is being found by the machine-learning algorithm.”

Plus, the pet owners have a printed report made available to them, as well as access to their pet's X-rays.