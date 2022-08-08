Here's how you can get paid for your expert sleeping skills

The company is taking applications through Thursday, Aug. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Sleeping on the job is not great, but for the mattress company Casper, you can get paid to do it.

A "Casper Sleeper" will sleep at different company stores and in other random locations. But when you are awake, you’ll be creating social media content to show people what it’s like to be a professional sleeper.

The company is looking for a candidate with the following qualifications:

An exceptional sleeping ability

A desire to sleep as much as possible

Willingness to be in front of or behind the camera capturing content

Ability to sleep through anything

A passion for sharing and talking about all things sleep through Casper's social channels

New York City area-based residence (preferred but not required)

In addition to being paid to sleep, sleepers will get to wear pajamas to work, get some free Casper products and have the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

The company is taking applications through Thursday, Aug. 11. Showing off some of your sleep skills on TikTok is encouraged.

Click here to apply.