GermanFest returns to downtown Indianapolis Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — After a record-breaking attendance last year, GermanFest, hosted by the Athenaeum Foundation, is returning to downtown Indianapolis Saturday, Oct. 7, for a 15th year.

The celebration of German heritage and its contributions to modern Hoosier culture will take place from noon to 6 p.m. along Michigan and New Jersey streets, with an "expanded presence" and main entry gate in the lot south of the Rathskeller Biergartern.

Among the festivities are live wiener dog races, Durstig games, traditional arts and crafts, and traditional German food and drinks.

New this year will be a "GuggmanGarten" set up by Guggman Haus Brewing Co.