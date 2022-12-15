41-year-old Indianapolis woman last seen on city's north side, according to police

Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help finding a 41-year-old woman who was last seen on the city's north side.

Police said Georgette Collins was last seen Monday, Dec. 12 around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of West 62nd Street, near Moller and Zionsville roads.

Collins is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police said Collins might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Collins' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.