Judge denies a delay or change of venue, 1 juror left to seat in Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis handed down some major rulings Friday. The former Minneapolis police officer is charged in the 2020 death of George Floyd. Video shows the former officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd repeated the words, "I can't breathe."

Defense attorneys motioned for a change of venue and a delay due to pretrial publicity. However, the presiding judge ruled against both requests and announced plans to stay on schedule.

Katie Jackson-Lindsay is an Indianapolis defense attorney and former Marion County deputy prosecutor who is closely watching the Chauvin trial. She brings a unique perspective about both sides of the case, and what defense attorneys and prosecutors will do to try to win over the jurors to vote in their favor. But Friday's decision from the judge didn't come as a surprise to Jackson-Lindsay.

"I really think he's doing a good job requiring the parties to stay the course and move forward. While in the justice system it's important that we do things right, as oppose to fast, it's also important that this community gets some closure," Jackson-Lindsay said.

Jury selection continues in the trial with no word yet if being sequestered is in the plans. Jackson-Lindsay said she would be surprised if the jury is not sequestered, especially with the risk of COVID-19 possibly having an impact on the jury.