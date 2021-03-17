Live: Chauvin trial jury selection continues after 2 seated jurors dismissed

Seven jurors are remaining and seven more still need to be selected, while the judge considers whether to delay or move the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday, March 17

Two seated jurors were dismissed after saying the civil settlement with George Floyd's family influenced their impartiality

Selection continues Wednesday with seven jurors remaining, seven more to be chosen

The jurors removed were a Hispanic man and a white man

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial on Friday

On Wednesday morning Judge Peter Cahill dismissed two seated jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial due to their inability to be impartial after learning about a historic civil settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family.

Friday March 12, the Minneapolis City Council approved and announced the largest police settlement in Minneapolis history, paying $27 million to the family of George Floyd.

On Monday, Chauvin's defense attorney Eric Nelson told Judge Cahill he is "gravely concerned" about the potential that news has to prejudice the jurors who were already seated, and the ones still needed for the trial.

Wednesday morning, Cahill began questioning the seven jurors seated before news of the settlement. Two other jurors who were seated after the settlement have already been asked about the civil case.

Five jurors made it through, saying they had not heard about the settlement or that it didn't affect their ability to be fair. Cahill dismissed two who said they can no longer be impartial.

Cahill said he will rule Friday on a defense request to delay and change venues for the trial.

Judge Cahill is getting ready to re-interview the first 7 jurors who were seated to see if they heard about the $27 million settlement from City of Minneapolis. Here is the thread for 3/17/21. https://t.co/coyBfbUb8A — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 17, 2021

10 a.m.

Jury selection resumed Wednesday morning after the seated panel was reduced by two.

The defense, prosecution and the judge in the Derek Chauvin trial need to find seven more jurors to hear the case. They already had nine people seated but two were dismissed Wednesday after being questioned about a civil settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family.

Fourteen people in total are needed for the jury: 12 jurors and two alternates.

That makes all 7.



Five of them remain.



That means a total 7 jurors (including two seated after the settlement) remain seated. Need 7 more before opening statements begin. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 17, 2021

8:45 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill started the morning in court with a stern warning to reporters he said have been attempting to read post-it notes on the attorneys' tables, and reporting the exact security arrangements in the courthouse.

He called the reporting of security specifics "completely irresponsible" and said if those behaviors continue "there will be sanctions."

After that, the judge began speaking with the first seven seated jurors by Zoom one by one. He asked the jurors whether they had been exposed to coverage of the settlement. The judge also took the opportunity to ask each seated juror to avoid all news, not just news about the case, because of the prevalence of media coverage.

The first person questioned, Juror #2, said his fiancee had told him there was a development and to be "extra vigilant" about avoiding the news.

Juror #36, however, said he believes the quantity of the settlement will impact his ability to be fair.

"Clearly the city of Minneapolis has some strong opinions as well," he said. "And this just confirms my strong feelings that I had."

The juror told the judge, "I think it would be hard to be impartial." Judge Cahill excused him for cause.

Cahill: were you exposed to any of settlement news?



Juror 36: Yes I was.



Cahill: what did you hear?



Juror 36: About the settlement... the large amount of money... Over $20 million.



Cahill: How would that affect your ability to be impartial?



36: It will impact me a lot. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 17, 2021

Juror #20 said the amount of the settlement "shocked me and kind of swayed me a little bit." He was not able to answer the judge's question about whether it would impact his ability to hear the trial fairly.

Judge Cahill said he is going to "exercise extreme caution" and excuse that juror, as well.

Of the jurors who have been dismissed so far:



36 was the one Hispanic male, in his 20s



20 was a white male in his 30s — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 17, 2021

The other jurors questioned either had not heard about the settlement, or had heard about it but said they could remain impartial.

Judge Cahill said he'll consider everything he heard from the jurors when he makes his decision on whether to continue or change venues for the trial. He said he will make that decision on Friday.

"This is more data for the court to make that decision," Cahill said.

Cahill also said further argument surrounding George Floyd's 2019 arrest will be heard Thursday, and he'll give an oral order on Friday.

Judge Cahill said Tuesday that while he's concerned about the settlement announcement, he believes a report in the New York Times published last month about a potential plea bargain could be even more problematic.

"That is particularly problematic, and I said so, because of its impact on the presumption of innocence," Judge Cahill said about the report. "The $27 million settlement is unfortunate, it is something to consider, but let's face it, it's not just a legal decision, that's a political decision, and I think people realize that."

"Those articles are prejudicial but the question is how prejudicial," Cahill said.



"I'm not necessarily going to buy everything that comes out of a juror's mouth. Not because they're lying, but just because they're not very self aware." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 16, 2021

Jury selection will resume around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. On Tuesday, no new jurors were selected for the trial, though numerous people were questioned.

Nine jurors have already been selected, and five more are needed to complete the roster of 12 jurors and two alternates. Of those nine people, five identify as white, four are people of color and three of the seated jurors are women.

Regardless of the time it takes to seat the rest of the jury, at this time Judge Cahill has said the trial will not begin before March 29.