Search for Chauvin trial jurors continues Thursday after 2 dismissed, 2 more added

When seven previously seated jurors were called back on Wednesday, two said their opinions on the trial were affected by the news of a historic civil settlement.

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday, March 18

Court resumes 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Two seated jurors were dismissed Wednesday morning after saying the civil settlement with George Floyd's family influenced their impartiality

Judge gives defense three more peremptory strikes, state one more

Eighth and ninth jurors seated Wednesday afternoon

Judge to make decision on whether to delay or move trial on Friday

Court resumes at the Hennepin County Courthouse Thursday morning with a changed jury pool. On Wednesday, the seven jurors seated prior to the March 12 announcement of a civil settlement between George Floyd's family and the city of Minneapolis were called back for further questioning from Judge Peter Cahill.

Derek Chauvin's defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, expressed deep concerns in the days after the announcement of the $27 million settlement, the largest in city history, and was worried that the news would affect the impartiality of the already-seated jury pool.

Judge Cahill agreed, though he said he didn't sense any "evil intent" from the timing of the settlement announcement on the part of the Minneapolis City Council. The judge agreed to ask the jurors seated after the announcement if they'd seen news about the settlement and whether or not it could impact their time on the jury.

Two of the jurors who had been seated, a white man and a Hispanic man, said they could no longer view the trial impartially. Judge Cahill agreed to their dismissal. The number of seated jurors for the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer dropped from nine, including the two seated after the settlement's announcement, to seven.

The questioning of potential jurors continued on Wednesday morning, and by the time court adjourned on Wednesday afternoon, two replacement jurors had been found and the number of seated jurors rose once again to nine. Five more jurors are needed before opening statements in the trial begin in earnest on March 29.

The jurors seated so far are two white men, three white women, a multiracial woman and three Black men.

When pretrial hearings resume on Thursday morning, the prosecution and defense will argue what information, if any, should be allowed in the trial regarding a Minneapolis arrest of George Floyd from 2019.

The judge has said on Friday he will announce a decision on moving the trial to another venue outside Hennepin County, and whether or not he feels the trial should begin at the scheduled time at the end of March.