Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial expected to wrap up Tuesday

The court has chosen a panel of 14 jurors, but one more is needed as a safety before opening statements begin on March 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, March 23

Judge plans to call in 12 more potential jurors for questioning Tuesday

One juror seated Monday morning, 14 on panel with one more needed

Previously judge ruled no delay or change of venue

Some evidence of 2019 arrest of George Floyd is admissible, dealing with "cause of death"

Opening statements in trial to begin Monday morning, March 29

One more juror was selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd on Monday, bringing the pool total to 14.

Originally, Judge Peter Cahill had requested 14 people, 12 jurors for the panel with two alternates, but increased the number to 15 on Friday. His reasoning was that with 15, if any juror was lost before the trial begins on March 29 the court would still be covered.

The 15th juror would be dismissed before opening statements if none of the other jurors leave the panel.

Jury selection is scheduled to resume in the Hennepin County Courthouse Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., with no pretrial hearing scheduled.

Of the 14 jurors selected thus far, two are white men, three are Black men, one is a Black woman, two identify as multi-racial women and six are white women.

Judge Cahill opened the court proceedings on Monday morning by addressing prosecutors and Derek Chauvin's defense team, telling them he read further briefs on attorney Eric Nelson's request for a change of venue over the weekend, and has not changed his mind.

That means the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer will remain in Hennepin County as originally planned.

Previously, Derek Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson had requested that the trial be delayed or moved after the city of Minneapolis announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family, the largest in the city's history.

On Friday the judge noted that he believes even people who have been exposed to news of the incident can be impartial jurors, saying "I don't think there's any place in Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case."

