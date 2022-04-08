Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity

This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming."

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity.

People can play their favorite games, visit themed booths and even bring their own game ideas.

We met some people who tell us they've created lifelong friendships with others they've met at the convention.

"The four guys that I came here with today, I actually did not know, I met them two years ago and it's because they volunteered to play test my game, and we've become best friends since then. We came together last year, they came with me this year and we always have a great time. I love spending time with them," said Paul Elpers of Evansville.

Gen Con runs through Sunday. Visitors are required to wear a face mask and provide proof of vaccination to attend in person.