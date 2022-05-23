Lawrence Central students, staff evacuated due to gas leak

Students and staff were able to safely re-enter the school around 9:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Lawrence Central High School evacuated the building Monday morning due to a gas leak.

The school tweeted the news shortly before 9 a.m. and said Citizens Energy Group is onsite and has turned the gas off.

Around 9:15, school officials said the building has been checked, and students and staff were able to safely re-enter the school.

Lawrence Central High School is located on the city's northeast side at 7300 E. 56th St., near Shadeland Avenue.