Lawrence Central students, staff evacuated due to gas leak

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and staff at Lawrence Central High School evacuated the building Monday morning due to a gas leak.
The school tweeted the news shortly before 9 a.m. and said Citizens Energy Group is onsite and has turned the gas off.
Around 9:15, school officials said the building has been checked, and students and staff were able to safely re-enter the school.
Lawrence Central High School is located on the city's northeast side at 7300 E. 56th St., near Shadeland Avenue.
