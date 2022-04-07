Early dismissal Thursday for students at Yorktown Elementary, Middle schools

All elementary and middle school students were moved to the high school Thursday morning after a smell of gas at the middle school.

YORKTOWN, Ind. — Students at Yorktown Elementary and Middle schools were sent home after a smell of gas at the middle school Thursday morning.

According to Superintendent Greg Hinshaw, students at both schools were being moved to the high school around 8:15 a.m. out of caution.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Hinshaw said all students were safely transported to the high school, while a gas company was investigating at the middle school.

At 9:15 a.m., Hinshaw said all elementary and middle school students were dismissed for the day. Bus routes would take those home who typically ride the bus. Parents or guardians picking up elementary students started immediately, with middle school pickup beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Hinshaw also confirmed the fourth-grade field trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway scheduled for Thursday was canceled.