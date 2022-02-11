Gary Woodruff appointed Lawrence Chief of Police

Woodruff previously served as Deputy Police Chief, Investigations Commander, and is the department Public Information Officer.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier has appointed Gary Woodruff, Lawrence Police veteran and former Interim Police Chief, to serve as the city's next Chief of Police.

Woodruff's promotion follows the retirement of previous Chief David Hofmann, and marks the first in-house chief appointment for the department since 2006.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be appointed as the next Lawrence Chief of Police,” Woodruff said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the progress of the previous 6 years, while sustaining our continuity and forward movement.”

Woodruff, a graduate of Arlington High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army Military Police in 1983 and served in Europe, as well as Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis with the Army Criminal Investigations Division.

He served with the Frankfort Police Department from 1986-2000 before transferring to the Lawrence Police Department in 2000. Woodruff previously served as Deputy Police Chief, Investigations Division Commander, and is the department Public Information Officer.