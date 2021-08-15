Gary man rescued 5 miles offshore in Lake Michigan

He was found around 1:45 a.m. Saturday about 5 miles offshore and brought to safety.

PORTAGE, Ind. — Authorities say a Gary man has been rescued after multiple agencies searched Lake Michigan.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a news release Sunday saying a 24-year-old man left the Portage Marina on a personal watercraft to go riding on Lake Michigan at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

When Jerimiah Merritt, 24, of Gary, didn't return home, his family found his vehicle and called 911.

His disappearance sparked a search that was a joint effort with multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard. Indiana Conservation Officers and Portage police searched the lakefront.

At around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, a USCG helicopter spotted Merritt approximately 5 miles offshore from Portage Lakefront Park.