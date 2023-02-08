Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side

Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from a two-car garage. Crews worked for roughly 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials told 13News that a wood-burning stove was the cause of the fire, which completely burned the garage down and caused minor damage to two nearby houses.