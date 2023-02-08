x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side

Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Credit: WTHR/Matthew Fultz

INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from a two-car garage. Crews worked for roughly 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials told 13News that a wood-burning stove was the cause of the fire, which completely burned the garage down and caused minor damage to two nearby houses. 

No injuries were reported.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis

Before You Leave, Check This Out