Men with masks and gun cause scare at Terre Haute Walmart; Prosecutor said no crime committed

Officers called the prosecutor's office and were informed that no crime had been committed.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — People evacuated a Terre Haute Walmart after two men wearing masks covering their face and one with a gun in his waistband walked into the store Tuesday.

Officers responded to the store and approached with guns drawn. The men were detained near the jewelry counter. The gun in the one man's waistband turned out to be a pellet gun.

The men told police they were simply making a "gangster" video.