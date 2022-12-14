City plans development on site of former Oaktree Apartments

The city is planning new development on the site of the apartments that were condemned in 2014 and demolished five years later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An empty field in the heart of the far east side sits waiting for development.

It's land where the former neglected Oaktree Apartments once stood.

"It was absolutely detrimental to the health and safety of our community," said Samantha Douglas, president of the Far Eastside Community Council.

In 2014, the 19-acre property was condemned by the Marion County Health Department. After years of legal battles, the city demolished 300 units in October 2019.

"A shameful tale of greed, exploitation and decades of neglect," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

On Wednesday, city and community leaders put out a call to developers to help with a revitalization plan.

"(It would include) green space, open spaces for families, connectivity with the Purple Line and with the Grassy Creek trailway, art, entertainment, mixed use space and, of course, number one, affordable housing," said Douglas.

Hogsett said it's time for a change.

"Indianapolis is its neighborhoods and when we uplift each community, we become a stronger city, together. With our Lift Indy partnership, the Purple Line, and now the Oaktree Request for Information, we're actively working to reverse decades of disinvestment," said Hogsett.

Douglas said neighbors now have a new opportunity to help spur change.

"It is critical that we elevate every individual's voice so that everybody's needs, everybody's wants, everybody's dreams are represented in this space," said Douglas.