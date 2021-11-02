x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Local

Funeral vehicle with body inside stolen near St. Louis

Police said the vehicle was left running and unattended in a QuikTrip parking lot when it was stolen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a vehicle that has funeral decals on it that was stolen Thursday morning in north county.

There was a body inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen, police said.

At around 10:26 a.m., police officers responded to the QuikTrip on Lusher Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot when someone got inside and drove away.

The vehicle is a white, 2012 Nissan NV1500 van with Missouri license plates 5MDX73. The van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with the letter “H” inside of them on the back. 

Police confirmed with 5 On Your Side that the body inside the vehicle was that of a woman.

Police released the below photos Thursday evening of persons of interest in the case. They believe the van could be in Godfrey, Illinois.

Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story that will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

Related Articles